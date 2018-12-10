Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Pretty Girls Love Brunch & Trap Music
This bottomless brunch will feature two hours of either mimosas or bellinis. From the menu, enjoy beef or turkey burger sliders, chicken wings, omelets, hash browns, waffles and more.
When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: Free
Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl
Learn about the prohibition era during this three-hour bar crawl on the Lower East Side. Each featured bar was used as a speakeasy during the 1920s. Guests can purchase drinks along the way.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Hudson's Dinner Cruise
This cruise will travel down the west side of New York City for two hours, providing views of the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy dinner, dancing, an open bar, unlimited champagne during boarding and more.
When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. (Boarding begins at 6 p.m.)
Where: Hudson's at Pier 81
Price: $159.50-$198
