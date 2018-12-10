Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week

Pretty Girls Love Brunch & Trap Music

Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl

Hudson's Dinner Cruise

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a bottomless brunch to a Hudson river cruise, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.---This bottomless brunch will feature two hours of either mimosas or bellinis. From the menu, enjoy beef or turkey burger sliders, chicken wings, omelets, hash browns, waffles and more.Sunday, Dec. 16, 3-10 p.m.Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.FreeLearn about the prohibition era during this three-hour bar crawl on the Lower East Side. Each featured bar was used as a speakeasy during the 1920s. Guests can purchase drinks along the way.Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.$34.50This cruise will travel down the west side of New York City for two hours, providing views of the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy dinner, dancing, an open bar, unlimited champagne during boarding and more.Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. (Boarding begins at 6 p.m.)Hudson's at Pier 81$159.50-$198