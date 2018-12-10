ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss food and drink events in New York City this week

Photo: Heather Schwartz/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From a bottomless brunch to a Hudson river cruise, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

Pretty Girls Love Brunch & Trap Music





This bottomless brunch will feature two hours of either mimosas or bellinis. From the menu, enjoy beef or turkey burger sliders, chicken wings, omelets, hash browns, waffles and more.

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Taj II Lounge and Event Space, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lower East Side Prohibition Pub Crawl





Learn about the prohibition era during this three-hour bar crawl on the Lower East Side. Each featured bar was used as a speakeasy during the 1920s. Guests can purchase drinks along the way.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: The Burgary, 67 Clinton St.
Price: $34.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hudson's Dinner Cruise





This cruise will travel down the west side of New York City for two hours, providing views of the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy dinner, dancing, an open bar, unlimited champagne during boarding and more.

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. (Boarding begins at 6 p.m.)
Where: Hudson's at Pier 81
Price: $159.50-$198
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
