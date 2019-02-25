ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss government and politics events in New York City this week

Photo: Element5 Digital/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From a special election watch party to a discussion on women's involvement with illegal drugs, here's a rundown of local events coming up in New York City this week that will get you connected to the wide world of civics and political engagement.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Watch Party: NYC Public Advocate Special Election





Head to Civic Hall this Tuesday evening to watch the results roll in for the day's special election for the next NYC public advocate. There will be trivia and prizes, snacks and beverages, policy discussions and more at the community center and special events venue.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Civic Hall, 118 W. 22nd St., Floor 12, Board Room
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

U.S.-China Trade: Taking Stock and Looking Ahead





This is a panel discussion with the Foreign Policy Association. The discussion, titled "U.S.-China Trade: Taking Stock and Looking Ahead," will discuss our trade relations and the negotiations currently happening.

Come Thursday, catch a panel discussion hosted by the Foreign Policy Association. The discussion will focus on US-China trade relations, including where current negotiations stand, implications of the trade war and predictions for the future.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Citigroup, 153 E. 53rd St., Floor 14
Price: $0-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Invisible Targets: Women and Drugs in the Criminal Justice System





The event series "Dialogues on Drug Policy" returns to The New School in honor of International Women's Day on Friday, March 8. This Friday's session will discuss women's involvement with drug use and drug-related economics, the inequalities women face in the criminal justice system, the stigma surrounding women involved with drugs and more.

When: Friday, March 1, 4-7 p.m.
Where: University Center, Room U L104, 63 Fifth Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
