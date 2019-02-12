ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss holiday events in New York City this week

Katra Lounge. | Photo: Annette B./Yelp

'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a Valentine's Day expression of love to a Presidents' Day brunch, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in New York City. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Love in Times Square 2019: Annual Vow Renewal Ceremony





Grab your partner for a vow renewal ceremony in Times Square this Thursday. The service will take place on the Red Steps and is welcome to lovers of all ages, backgrounds, religions and nationalities.

There will also be a performance from Pretty Woman: The Musical before the ceremony, with a giveaway of two tickets to the musical for a special date night for two lucky sweethearts.

When: Thursday, February 14, 6-6:30 p.m.
Where: Duffy Square, 46th and Broadway streets
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dubs Need Love Too: Single's Valentine's Day Party





Enjoy your single status this Thursday at Angel of Harlem's singles Valentine's Day party. The festivities include music by DJ Fugi Slim, happy hour selections and complimentary chocolate-dipped strawberries.

When: Thursday, February 14, 6-11 p.m.
Where: Angel of Harlem, 2272 Frederick Douglass Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Presidential Brunch and Day Party





Celebrate Presidents' Day with bottomless mimosas and bellinis this Sunday at the Katra Lounge. The event features a brunch and all-night drink specials.

Music will be provided by DJ First Choice, DJ Mad Out and DJ Prince, who will be playing a medley of hip hop, reggae, afro beats and top 40 hits.

When: Sunday, February 17, 3-10 p.m.
Where: Katra Lounge, 48 W. 21st St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
