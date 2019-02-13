Can't-miss music events in New York City this week

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Night 2)

Golden Age French, Retro Jazz & Bossa Nova Featuring Chloe Perrier

Ladies of Rock & Roll

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From a flamenco dance performance to a female classic rock tribute, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Enjoy this Valentine's Day dance performance. Trained flamenco dancers and musicians will perform together, as both solo artists and in duets. Learn about and observe this Hispanic art form and dance tradition.Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.(Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.$20 (Standing Room); $50 (GA Table Seating.) More ticket options available.Chloe Perrier is a New York City-based singer whose first album,, was released after her three-year study of jazz music at the Academy of Sarah Lazarus. Perrier will perform jazz, French and bossa nova selections, as well as her own music.Friday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.FreeSinger Emilie Surtees will channel classic female rock and roll musicians. Surtees will deliver her own versions of songs by Stevie Nicks, Heart and Tina Turner in this "Ladies of Rock & Roll" tribute.Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougalFree - $7.50