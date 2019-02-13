Can't-miss music events in New York City this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Night 2)
Enjoy this Valentine's Day dance performance. Trained flamenco dancers and musicians will perform together, as both solo artists and in duets. Learn about and observe this Hispanic art form and dance tradition.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20 (Standing Room); $50 (GA Table Seating.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Golden Age French, Retro Jazz & Bossa Nova Featuring Chloe Perrier
Chloe Perrier is a New York City-based singer whose first album, Heart of a French Girl, was released after her three-year study of jazz music at the Academy of Sarah Lazarus. Perrier will perform jazz, French and bossa nova selections, as well as her own music.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Ladies of Rock & Roll
Singer Emilie Surtees will channel classic female rock and roll musicians. Surtees will deliver her own versions of songs by Stevie Nicks, Heart and Tina Turner in this "Ladies of Rock & Roll" tribute.
When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal
Price: Free - $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets