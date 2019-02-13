ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss music events in New York City this week

(Le) Poisson Rouge. | Photo: Molly M./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From a flamenco dance performance to a female classic rock tribute, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana (Night 2)





Enjoy this Valentine's Day dance performance. Trained flamenco dancers and musicians will perform together, as both solo artists and in duets. Learn about and observe this Hispanic art form and dance tradition.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m.
Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.
Price: $20 (Standing Room); $50 (GA Table Seating.) More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Golden Age French, Retro Jazz & Bossa Nova Featuring Chloe Perrier





Chloe Perrier is a New York City-based singer whose first album, Heart of a French Girl, was released after her three-year study of jazz music at the Academy of Sarah Lazarus. Perrier will perform jazz, French and bossa nova selections, as well as her own music.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ladies of Rock & Roll





Singer Emilie Surtees will channel classic female rock and roll musicians. Surtees will deliver her own versions of songs by Stevie Nicks, Heart and Tina Turner in this "Ladies of Rock & Roll" tribute.

When: Sunday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cafe Wha?, 115 MacDougal
Price: Free - $7.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineNew York City
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The best food and drink events in New York City this week
Here's what to do in New York City this week
'Dance Theatre of Harlem' honors late founder at The Apollo
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Suspect in NYPD death a 'career criminal' behind dangerous pranks
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
7 On Your Side Investigates: The chaos of friendly fire shootings
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Police: LI worker's legs severed in construction accident
Boy reunited with police officers who rescued him from ice in NJ
FDNY EMT accused of stealing, using dead man's credit card
Show More
HUD executive living in NYCHA sees, hears tenants' complaints
Rapper among victims of robbery, assault in California
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
More News