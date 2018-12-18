Can't-miss performing and visual arts events in New York City this week | Hoodline

EmPowerpoint Holiday Special

F Comedy Club

'Afrobeats with Meka'

Salsa and bachata lesson and after party

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around New York City this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from comedy to Latin dancing.---Tonight, join Cynia Barnwell and Vanessa Golembewski for EmPowerpoint's holiday special. Enjoy performances by comedian Ziwe Fumudoh and Chloe Lewis. EmPowerpoint has been presenting informative, inspiring presentations for women countrywide for 25 years.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30-8 p.m.Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.$10Also happening tonight, head on over to the F Comedy Club for some laughs. Up-and-coming comedians will be featured. There is a two-drink minimum.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 7-9 p.m.West Side Comedy Club, 201 W. 75th St.$12On Thursday, dance along with choreographer and dancer Meka Oku to the sounds and movements of Africa. The event is for dancers of all levels of experience.Thursday, Dec. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m.Ripley Grier Studios, 520 Eighth Ave., Floor 17, Room 17 N.$20 (single); $30 (two people)On Saturday, you can spice up your social life with some salsa and bachata. All levels of dancers are encouraged to try a one-hour Latin dance lesson. Stay for the after party.Saturday, Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m.230 Fifth Ave.$12