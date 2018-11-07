Can't-miss sports and fitness events in New York City this week

Fitbit Local Bodyweight Bootcamp & Cardio Boxing

Zumba master class with Claudiu Gutu

Up to 47 percent off ice skating at Staten Island Skating Pavilion

Nearly 50 percent off pro-wrestling match

Looking for athletic activities near you?From a full-body workout to ice skating in Staten Island, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join a full-body workout led by Fitbit ambassadors Jason Tran and Josh Martinez. The free class combines high intensity interval training and boxing. And afterward, participants enjoy a cash-bar happy hour and the chance to win a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch.Saturday, November 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.W New York, 8 Albany St.FreeDance up a sweat with professional dancer Claudiu Gutu at the Lucille Roberts gym in downtown Flushing. The award-winning dancer turned Zumba instructor was named one of the top five Zumba ZIN Instructors instructors in the world in 2017. If there's time after class, participants will get a chance to snap individual photos with Gutu.Sunday, November 11, 2-4:30 p.m.Lucille Roberts-Flushing, 135-39 38th Ave., Queens$25.52Enjoy nearly 50 percent off skating for groups of two or four at Staten Island Skating Pavilion. Lace up your rented skates, or bring your own, and have some fun on the ice with family and friends.3080 Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island$17.50 - $34Watch as Sean and Jean from Brii Combination Wrestling attempt to get married while Glachier tries to stop the nuptials from happening. With this Groupon voucher in hand, you'll enjoy the show from a second-row seat for nearly 50 percent off.Friday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.St. Helena's School, 2050 Benedict Ave., Bronx$10 - $15 (45-55 percent discount off regular price)