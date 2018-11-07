Can't-miss sports and fitness events in New York City this week

From a full-body workout to ice skating in Staten Island, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Fitbit Local Bodyweight Bootcamp & Cardio Boxing
Join a full-body workout led by Fitbit ambassadors Jason Tran and Josh Martinez. The free class combines high intensity interval training and boxing. And afterward, participants enjoy a cash-bar happy hour and the chance to win a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch.
When: Saturday, November 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: W New York, 8 Albany St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Zumba master class with Claudiu Gutu
Dance up a sweat with professional dancer Claudiu Gutu at the Lucille Roberts gym in downtown Flushing. The award-winning dancer turned Zumba instructor was named one of the top five Zumba ZIN Instructors instructors in the world in 2017. If there's time after class, participants will get a chance to snap individual photos with Gutu.
When: Sunday, November 11, 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: Lucille Roberts-Flushing, 135-39 38th Ave., Queens
Price: $25.52
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 47 percent off ice skating at Staten Island Skating Pavilion
Enjoy nearly 50 percent off skating for groups of two or four at Staten Island Skating Pavilion. Lace up your rented skates, or bring your own, and have some fun on the ice with family and friends.
Where: 3080 Arthur Kill Road, Staten Island
Price: $17.50 - $34
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Nearly 50 percent off pro-wrestling match
Watch as Sean and Jean from Brii Combination Wrestling attempt to get married while Glachier tries to stop the nuptials from happening. With this Groupon voucher in hand, you'll enjoy the show from a second-row seat for nearly 50 percent off.
When: Friday, November 9, 7:30 p.m.
Where: St. Helena's School, 2050 Benedict Ave., Bronx
Price: $10 - $15 (45-55 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal