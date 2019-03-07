hollywood wrap

'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe

EMBED <>More Videos

Brie Larson joins the Marvel ranks as the first female superhero to get her own movie, and the Hollywood premiere for "Captain Marvel" kicked off Monday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Brie Larson joins the Marvel ranks as the first female superhero to get her own movie, and the Hollywood premiere for "Captain Marvel" kicked off Monday.

In the movie, the captain lands on Earth in the 1990s and character Carol Danvers finds herself in the middle of a galactic mess as well as one intense emotional journey.

The movie also stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, both of whom were digitally de-aged by about 20 years. Lashana Lynch and Ben Mendelsohn also star in the movie.

To hear what the stars could say about the movie at the premiere, check out Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio's full report in the video above.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters Friday and is rated PG-13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countymarvel comicsmovie newsmovie premieremarvelhollywood wrap
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
Willem Dafoe enjoys 4th Oscar nomination for 'At Eternity's Gate'
Oscar week kicks off with red carpet set up in Hollywood
TOP STORIES
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
LI man accused of gouging grandma's eyes out during fight
Debris falls from NYC subway platform, pierces windshield
R. Kelly taken back into custody after child-support hearing
NYPD investigating drawing of noose in Brooklyn subway station
Homeless veteran, woman in GoFundMe scam plead guilty
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dogs trapped alone in burning home
Show More
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
NYPD finishes rollout of body cameras for patrol officers
New Jersey town could soon start cracking down on barking dogs
19 hurt, 2 critically, in Bronx apartment fire
Celebrity chef Mario Batali gives up stake in all his restaurants
More TOP STORIES News