ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B appears in court for arraignment in strip club melee in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Rapper Cardi B. left court in New York City after her arraignment on Friday.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B appeared in court Friday in connection with an alleged assault at a Queens strip club.

She had been requested to appear on Monday, but had sent her lawyers instead. The judge insisted she show up Friday or face possible arrest. Cardi B. avoided that by showing up.

The 26-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.

At least 10 people are said to have been involved in the chaos.

It happened just weeks after Cardi B was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

The rapper is also in town for the Jingle ball concert at Madison Square Garden later Friday evening.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi BcourtassaultNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cardi B's court date rescheduled in strip club melee
Cardi B surrenders to police in alleged strip club assault
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy nominations
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
Here are your Golden Globe Awards nominees
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump nominating William Barr as AG, Heather Nauert as UN Ambassador
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
AccuWeather: Cold weekend, but snow stays south
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Show More
Sketch released in racist attack on Manhattan subway
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
All-clear at Time Warner Center following bomb threat
More News