NEW YORK (WABC) --Rapper Cardi B appeared in court Friday in connection with an alleged assault at a Queens strip club.
She had been requested to appear on Monday, but had sent her lawyers instead. The judge insisted she show up Friday or face possible arrest. Cardi B. avoided that by showing up.
The 26-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.
At least 10 people are said to have been involved in the chaos.
It happened just weeks after Cardi B was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.
The rapper is also in town for the Jingle ball concert at Madison Square Garden later Friday evening.
