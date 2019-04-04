Cardi B court appearance on strip club melee postponed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B court appearance in Kew Gardens, Queens to answer an assault charge was postponed on Thursday.
It was an administrative adjournment with no reason provided.
The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is now set to appear on April 19 on her strip club arrest in August.
Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club.
The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.
At her last court appearance, Cardi was decked out in all fur, replete with a fur hat, as she strutted up the steps of Queens Criminal Court.
