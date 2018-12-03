ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B due back in court after strip club melee in Queens

The alleged incident happened back in August at a strip club in Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B is due back before a judge Monday after being charged in connection with an assault at a Queens strip club.

The 25-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at on two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.

At least 10 people are said to have been involved in the chaos.

It happened just weeks after Cardi B was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

