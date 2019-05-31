Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B expected to appear in Queens court after rejecting plea

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.

She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York strip club.

The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old dropped a new single at midnight called "Press," that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

