Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in New York City court in strip club melee

Cardi B arrives at Queens Criminal Court, Friday, May 31, 2019, in New York (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Cardi B, dressed in a hot pink pantsuit and sporting long, sparkling pink fingernails, briefly appeared in court in New York City Friday in connection with a melee inside a strip club.

The Grammy-winner rapper is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at the Queens club Angels, and prosecutors revealed the case is now before a grand jury.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband, and the grand jury is an indication she could be facing upgraded charges after rejecting a plea deal.

The hip hop superstar refused the deal, which would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault. She informed the judge Friday that she would not be testifying.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentqueensnew york citycardi bassaultcourt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle strikes pedestrians, crashes into building in Brooklyn
Firecracker thrown onto subway train causes panic, delays
NYPD cop tearfully enters plea in alleged plot to kill husband
Parents celebrate 'empty nest' with hilarious photo shoot
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
End of an era: Radio station 95.5 WPLJ to sign off Friday
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Show More
2 NJ natives among 8 co-champions in National Spelling Bee
Family of teen suicide victim upset after school excludes her in yearbook
Man gets life in NJ murder, sex assault of 11-year-old girl
Fla. swim instructor charged after boy nearly drowns
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
More TOP STORIES News