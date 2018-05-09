ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B speaks out after bodyguards' alleged assault of fan in Manhattan

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Cardi B responded on Instagram in a now-deleted post on the beating of a man who wanted her autograph.

The rapper had posted, "i take a lot of pics with fans. Some people are not fans and sometimes i don't want any pics and i simply don't want people too close cause of my pregnancy. i don't know what people's intentions are, so i am careful. Why can't people respect that?"

TMZ video shows Giovanni Arnold asking Cardi B for her autograph outside a Met Gala after party on the Upper East Side.

After he asked a second time, he was jumped on and then repeatedly punched and kicked by several people.

Arnold was taken to the hospital, but he is now back home in the Bronx recovering.

He is a known autograph broker who has gotten autographs from Cardi B and countless other celebrities in the past and is even currently selling some of her autographs on his web site. He is alleging that the rapper Offset directed three members of their entourage to attack him.

Arnold has retained attorney Daniel Szalkiewicz, who issued the following statement:

"This was an unjustified ambush by rabid members of Offset and Cardi B.'s entourage. Our client was beaten to a pulp for requesting an autograph. Our client was held in the hospital overnight for observation. The videos clearly show this was not an act of self defense. The assailants fled the scene to avoid being arrested for their savage attack. There is no doubt in my mind the NYPD will be able to track these criminals down and bring them to justice. No fan should ever be treated in this manner and words never justify violence."

Police are looking to talk to the two members who were allegedly involved in the assault.

Separately, Offset is now looking for a $150,000 chain he says was stolen from his SoHo hotel room.

The 26-year-old rapper reportedly left his chain on the coffee table in his penthouse at Hotel Sixty LES. He packed up his belongings and checked out of the hotel Tuesday.

When the rapper arrived home in Atlanta, he realized the diamond chain was missing. He called his manager, who was still at the hotel, but the chain was gone.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bcostume galagalaNew York CityManhattanUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cardi B's bodyguards sought after fan tackled, kicked in head
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News