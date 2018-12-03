ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's court date to be rescheduled in strip club melee in Queens

The alleged incident happened back in August at a strip club in Queens.


NEW YORK (WABC) --
Rapper Cardi B's court appearance is being adjourned to another date. She is set to appear after an alleged assault at a Queens strip club.

The 25-year-old is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders at Angels Strip Club in Flushing back in August.

At least 10 people are said to have been involved in the chaos.

It happened just weeks after Cardi B was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

The new date has yet to be announced.


