Cast of upcoming live-action 'Kim Possible' movie greets fans

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The cast of the upcoming live-action Disney Channel Original Movie "Kim Possible" greeted fans in Manhattan Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News was at the Disney Store Times Square.

The cast signed autographs and chatted with excited young fans.

The film follows everyday teen hero Kim Possible and best friend and sidekick Ron Stoppable as they embark on their freshman year of high school, while at the same time saving the world from evil villains.

It's based on the popular Disney Channel animated series.

The all-new live-action adventure debuts February 15th.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and WABC-TV/abc7ny.com.

