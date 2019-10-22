Casting call for Disney Quiz Game Show coming to Disney+

Test your Disney smarts on a new game show coming to Disney+. There's a casting call out for the Disney Quiz Game Show.
They're looking for teams of four. Questions include everything Disney, from info about movies and TV shows to Disney parks.
Since the show is casting now, it won't be on Disney+ when the streaming service debuts next month.
More information about casting can be found here.
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
