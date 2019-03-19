Catch these 5 top films before they're gone from New York City theaters

It's often hard to predict when the new release you hoped to see on the big screen will leave your local theater. Factors like ticket sales and distribution contracts figure into the equation, but in general, movies can stay in theaters anywhere from a mere two weeks to many months.
Read on for the highest-rated "old" new releases still screening in New York City theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Gully Boy
A coming-of-age story based on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Gully Boy" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Feb. 14. Variety's Jay Weissberg said, "A mainstream rap musical served up with generous helpings of deftly written hip-hop lyrics and an appealing, largely well-woven narrative starring Ranveer Singh in all his charms."
"Gully Boy" is now only playing at two theaters in and around New York City, which could mean it'll be leaving local theaters soon. It's playing at AMC Empire 25 (234 W. 42nd St.) through Thursday, March 21, and Columbia Park 12 (3125 Kennedy Blvd.) through Thursday, March 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 87 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December. "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," according to Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" is now only playing at one theater in New York City. Get a piece of the action at AMC 34th Street 14 (312 W. 34th St.) through Sunday, March 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December. "Yorgos Lanthimos' dryly funny historical feature is all about power, and that means literally wearing the pants in a strange time," noted Cate Young of indieWire, while the New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime."
"The Favourite" is now only playing at four theaters in and around New York City. It's screening at Quad Cinema (34 W. 13th St.), Cobble Hill Cinema (265 Court St.) and Bow Tie Cinemas Tenafly Cinema 4 (4 1/2 West Railroad Ave.) through Thursday, March 21, and Williamsburg Cinemas (217 Grand St.) through Thursday, March 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
A Star Is Born
Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer -- until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.
With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "A Star Is Born" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release in October. San Jose Mercury News' Randy Myers said, "Somehow, though, the bloat is almost appropriate in a story about excesses, and the devastating pitfalls of fame. 'A Star is Born' portrays both poignantly, movingly, well," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "What Cooper persuasively depicts is the fear factor of stardom -- the sense of vulnerability, of a position that's both powerful and fragile."
Catch "A Star Is Born" before it leaves theaters. It's playing at Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West St.) and Union Theater (990 Stuyvesant Ave.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Isn't It Romantic
For a long time, Natalie, an Australian architect living in New York City, had always believed that what she had seen in rom-coms is all fantasy. But after thwarting a mugger at a subway station only to be knocked out while fleeing, Natalie wakes up and discovers that her life has suddenly become her worst nightmare -- a romantic comedy -- and she is the leading lady.
With a Tomatometer Score of 70 percent and an Audience Score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Isn't It Romantic" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "Unlike other movies where women bang their heads, this one's got a brain", while Bilge Ebiri of New York Magazine/Vulture said, "It's the 'Inception' of rom-coms. Sort of."
"Isn't It Romantic" could be exiting theaters soon. It's playing at CMX Cinebistro (400 E. 62nd St.), AMC Lincoln Square 13 (1998 Broadway) and AMC Orpheum 7 (1538 Third Ave.) through Wednesday, March 20; and AMC 34th Street 14 (312 W. 34th St.), AMC Empire 25 (234 West 42nd St.) and Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX (247 W. 42nd St.) through Thursday, March 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
