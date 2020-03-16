Coronavirus

Celebrities Max, Mel Brooks promote social distancing to protect comedy legends from coronavirus

By Andrea Lans
As we're all acclimating to social distancing due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, celebrities are taking to social media to spread awareness over proper isolation etiquette. Famed author Max Brooks and his father, comedy legend Mel Brooks, are the latest to join the trend with their "Don't be a Spreader" PSA.

Separated by a sliding glass door, Max, 47, reiterates that while COVID-19 may not affect his long-term health, he risks unknowingly spreading the disease to his 93-year-old father.
But it doesn't end there. As Max states in his Twitter video, his father could spread the disease to other folks such Carl Reiner and Dick van Dyke.



"And before I know it, I've wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends," Max exclaimed.

The "World War Z" author goes on to list best practices to protect yourself, and of course, the comedy legends, which include hand-washing and social distancing techniques like avoiding crowds, keeping a distance of six feet and staying home.

While he uses humor to stress his point, Max joins the masses of celebrities who are speaking out about coronavirus and what we can do to halt the spread.

On Monday morning, actor and musician Idris Elba confirmed via a Twitter video that he had tested positive for COVID-19 without ever showing any symptoms. Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" and "Downhill" actor Kristofer Hivju also confirmed on his Instagram Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but has only shown "mild symptoms of a cold."
Academy Award-winning actress Amy Adams recently joined Instagram to launch the "Save With Stories" campaign alongside fellow actress Jennifer Garner. Amid the school closures and isolations, they created a place where kids can watch their favorite celebrities read children's stories.


While Hollywood may have come to a halt due to concerns over the new coronavirus, folks in the entertainment industry are still using their platforms to spread messages promoting good health and showing people how they can aid those in need.


