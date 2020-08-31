Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman: Kids pose with action figures as tribute to late 'Black Panther' star

Chadwick Boseman touched so many lives.

Now people are posting photos of their kids on social media paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star.

The 43-year-old actor lost his private, four-year battle with colon cancer Friday.

RELATED: MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'
EMBED More News Videos

Host Keke Palmer said Chadwick Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did."


The tributes show kids donning the Marvel superhero costume, doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.

Besides starring as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, Boseman also portrayed Black icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall on film.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmarvelblack panther
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Mayor de Blasio, NYPD hold briefing on police accountability
NJ indoor dining to begin Friday at 25% capacity
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on NJ Turnpike
Basketball coach John Thompson Jr. dies at 78
Victim says he was attacked for wearing mask on subway
3-year-old girl swept up in wind by kite
4 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic Ocean
Show More
Riders pay at front door again on MTA buses starting today
COVID Updates: Global cases climb to 25M; Indoor dining to return to NJ
Suspect charged in 'heinous' attempted rape on subway platform
U.S. Open Tennis begins in Queens, without fans
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant
More TOP STORIES News