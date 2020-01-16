Arts & Entertainment

Charlize Theron says her kids were 'angry' she didn't win Golden Globe

Charlize Theron says her kids were "angry" when she didn't win a Golden Globe. (Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Charlize Theron said she felt "really amazing" to be nominated for three prestigious awards for her role in "Bombshell."

But that wasn't enough for her kids, she said on Wednesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The award-winning actress was nominated for a Golden Globe, a People's Choice Award, and most recently, an Oscar for her portrayal of journalist Megyn Kelly in the film about Fox News' sexual harassment scandal.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations

When she didn't come home with a statuette after the Jan. 5 Globes, her two young children were not happy.

"it was a mixture of super sad and also kind of angry, like, 'You didn't win?' ... They were upset," she said. "The little one was like, 'Well I really wanted you to win!' Like angry. My 8-year-old was just pure disappointment, you know."

Theron said now that Oscar nominations were announced, her little ones are "suspicious."

"My oldest just went, 'Well this just sounds like a waste of time," she said.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station. And catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 ET/PT |10:35 CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesjimmy kimmel liveoscarsacademy awardsmovie newsjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically hurt by wood that flew off Queens building
Woman exiting bus fatally hit by same bus in Brooklyn
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
11-year-old rescued after she was abducted getting off school bus
Video: Plane makes emergency landing in NJ after engine fire
Woman killed by sanitation truck in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Man gropes, exposes himself to 13-year-old girl in Bronx park
Show More
Teen primary suspect in foster mom's death, duffel bag killing: Police
Search for 2nd suspect in NYC machete attack
AccuWeather: Winds of change
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Police to disclose new evidence in Gilgo Beach murders
More TOP STORIES News