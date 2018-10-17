HALLOWEEN

ABC's Halloween schedule begins with 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown'

(ABC)

It's time for Halloween specials, Charlie Brown!

ABC's 2018 Halloween programming kicks off Thursday night with the 1966 special It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown! followed by the Toy Story Halloween special. After that comes a host of frightful and delightful Halloween specials for your favorite ABC comedies and other programs:

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Toy Story OF TERROR!, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Fresh Off the Boat, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

Speechless, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

The Goldbergs, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

American Housewife, 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

Modern Family, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Single Parents, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

America's Funniest Home Videos, 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

WEEK OF OCT. 29

General Hospital, Check local listings

MONDAY, OCT. 29

Dancing with the Stars, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

TUESDAY, OCT. 30

The Conners, 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT

black-ish, 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT

Splitting Up Together, 9:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m. CT

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, 11:35 p.m. ET | 10:35 p.m. CT

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhalloweenABCdancing with the starsblack'ishthe goldbergsmodern familyfresh off the boatholidaythe connerscharlie brown
HALLOWEEN
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'JKL' puts Guillermo to the test ahead of the NYC Marathon
'The Conners' premieres without Roseanne Barr
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Community and culture events worth seeking out in New York City this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Video shows possible drug handoff through child's diaper
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old girl, AG says
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Show More
Smoke forces Melania Trump's plane back to military base
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $900 million
Lawsuit accuses LI diocese of turning blind eye to sex abuse
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
More News