ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Check out the new trailer for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

In "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2," Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush. (Disney)

The newest trailer for "Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" is here!

Disney's upcoming film leaves Litwak's video arcade behind and ventures into the world of the internet, which may or may not survive Ralph's wrecking. Ralph, the video game bad guy voiced by John C. Reilly, and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush.

In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site "BuzzzTube."

"Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2" hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneymovie newstrailers
Related
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
11-year-old prodigies compose music for NY Philharmonic
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Ballerina's mission to advocate equality and respect for minorities
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 dead in shooting at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
NJ Transit announces plans to cut train service, fares
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
DC jogger stabbed was likely random target, arrest made
Man dead after allegedly killing parents, shooting at ex
Police: Man bitten by lion after breaking into zoo
Food fight sparks chase, standoff before woman pulled from car
Show More
Delta flight lands at JFK with smoking brakes
Woman fatally struck by car in Woodhaven, Queens
Archbishop of NY appoints retired judge to review abuse cases
Nissan recalls 215,000 cars, SUVs due to risk of fire
El Chapo returns to federal court in Brooklyn
More News