Coronavirus

Cheech & Chong launch free video game to entertain you during coronavirus pandemic

Tommy Chong of Cheech & Chong announced the first ever Cheech & Chong video game. In "Bud Farm," which is free to download, Cheech and Chong will take you back to the groovy 1970s.
By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Cheech & Chong defined an era with their hilariously irreverent, satirical, no-holds-barred comedy routines. And now, they're bringing it all back in a brand new free for download video game, "Bud Farm."

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong's phenomenal success began on the stand-up comedy circuit that led to nine hit comedy albums and eight hit films, breaking box office records, shattering comedy album sales, garnering multiple Grammy nominations and mesmerizing fans for more than four decades. Their stunningly successful comedy streak transitioned to the film "Up in Smoke," the highest grossing comedy of the time, topping $100 million at the box office.

"Cheech & Chong Bud Farm" is created by LDRLY Games, the world's largest publisher of cannabis games. The developers of "Pot Farm, Bud Farm: Grass Roots" and "Bud Farm: Idle Tycoon" have been developing weed games for a decade. LDRLY Games are leaders in the cannabis industry. They were first to market on Facebook, Android and iOS.

"The story line is that we're trying to grow weed online or on your phone. You've got Cheech and you've got Chong and it's a lot of fun," Chong told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

In the game, Sgt. Stedenko is determined to put Cheech & Chong in jail for life. With the help of a cast of supporting characters, Cheech & Chong will chase their dreams of fame and fortune, while staying one step ahead of the law.

Cheech & Chong's video game "Bud Farm" promises to take players back to the 1970s.

"It's a lot of fun, but I've got to warn you, it's addicting -- once you get started it's hard to stop," Chong said.

Cheech & Chong's "Bud Farm" is available for free download on (appropriately) 4/20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesentertainmentgamescoronavirusvideo gamepandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Metro-North announces 1st COVID-19 related fatality
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
NJ death toll more than state lost in both Korean, Vietnam wars
NJ officer returns to duty after battle with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
LI man released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery shocked to be alive
Bronx man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
AccuWeather: Tranquil Tuesday
Tarvaris Jackson, who won Super Bowl with Seattle, dies at 36
7 On Your Side gets free hotel for nurse who quit job to fight COVID-19
Show More
New York doctor documents day in fight against coronavirus
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
Cuomo says ' the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News