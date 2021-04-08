Arts & Entertainment

Casting, chemistry and comedy: Key elements to new ABC series 'Home Economics'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Chemistry is key to 'Dream Team' casting in new ABC sitcom, 'Home Economics'

HOLLYWOOD -- Topher Grace hit it big with the sitcom "That Seventies Show;" Karla Souza, as one of the stars of the thriller, "How to Get Away with Murder." Now, they have joined forces to play husband and wife in the new ABC ensemble sitcom, "Home Economics."

Grace plays the eldest of three siblings. While he and his sister are struggling, their little brother is on "Easy Street." Grace, who is also an executive producer, says the chemistry of the cast was key.

"I've been part of a team like that once before and I felt it on this," said Grace.

When Grace met Souza, he knew she had to play his wife.

"My wife said, 'Send her flowers.' So I sent her flowers with a note that said, 'Will you be my wife? Love, Topher.' And then, I mean, she can tell the rest of the story, but unfortunately, her husband got the flowers instead is a real bummer," laughed Grace.



"I, of course, made phone calls to casting directors and people who I knew had worked with him and every single person had, you like, like you said, just nothing but good comments about him," said Souza.

"People just want joy right now in their life and I was so happy to be doing this project because I think it speaks to what we're all craving, which is family and togetherness," said Grace.

"To be laughing, especially during this time, I'm very lucky to have a job, to be able to work and to be able to laugh while I'm doing it," said Souza. "It's the best."

"They're all coming from different places, very different places, and that's what makes it more rich-- pun intended!" said Grace. "I really mean it when I say Dream Team. It's just like such a pleasure and I feel like this is the thing you're supposed to say in an interview but, truly, we got that special..."

Souza interrupted: "I don't know. This has only been season one. Let's wait, Topher. Let's not get our hopes up!"

"Home Economics" airs Tuesday nights on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionabc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Asian woman grabbed, hair pulled in random NYC attack
2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant
Champion swimmer rescues boy drowning in NJ lake
Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
Tourist from Kansas City shot in NYC, suspect in custody
NJ man arrested for allegedly attacking officers during Capitol riot
Jack Hanna diagnosed with dementia, family says
Show More
Tiger Woods was driving almost 90 mph when he crashed SUV
NJ blames bacteria for dead fish washing ashore in rivers, bays
AccuWeather: Best bet for sunshine
The Countdown: Biden to act on gun control, Cuomo responds to latest accusations
Rudy Giuliani's son mulling run for NY governor
More TOP STORIES News