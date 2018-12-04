Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much. — Jarrod Spector (@jarrodspector) December 4, 2018

the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing “I got you babe”

please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece. — ye (@kanyewest) December 4, 2018

The opening night of "The Cher Show" on Broadway featured a very special guest -- the real-life Cher!The pop legend surprised attendees after the curtain call at the Neil Simon Theatre Monday night. Cher performed an encore of the 1965 hit "I've Got You Babe" with Stephanie J. Block, who portrays one of three versions of Cher in the musical."It's strange and amazing," Cher said about the biographical musical.Opening night also made headlines thanks to Kanye West."The Cher Show's" Jarrod Spector, who portrays Sonny Bono, called out West for using his phone during the performance."If you look up from your cell phone you'll see we're doing a show up here," Spector tweeted.West later apologized for his "lack of etiquette.""We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece (sic)," West tweeted.His wife, Kim Kardashian West, is a huge Cher fan."She's always been just really cool and someone that I've always looked up to," Kardashian West said.----------