Arts & Entertainment

Chip and Joanna Gaines opening boutique hotel

WACO, Texas -- From homes to hotels, the former reality TV couple Chip and Joanna Gaines are hoping to boost tourism in Waco.

The couple is planning to tackle their next big project - a boutique hotel.

SEE MORE: Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop

The couple will make their dreams come true by renovating a nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Waco near their Magnolia Market.

The hotel will feature a grand ballroom, full restaurant, rooftop terrace, and café.

The hotel doesn't have a name yet, but it's slated to open by 2021.

RELATED: Chip and Joanna Gaines turn fixer upper into hot Waco restaurant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwacocelebrityhotel
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Funeral held for NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen
'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested in LA
Girl says elderly woman, man tried to lure her into car on LI
Man wins $750K lawsuit against wife's lover
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
Homeowner finds man wearing construction hat sleeping in bathroom
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
Show More
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
Council member calls on NYCHA to act following our investigation
Man climbs through woman's window, gropes her in Brooklyn
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
More TOP STORIES News