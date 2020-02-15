Fashion Friday: Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens flourish at Oscar after-party

Scarlett Johansson may not have taken home an award, but she was a winner in Williams' eyes with her strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. The silver piece was custom-made and accentuated Johansson's features with draped corset and long train.
"Harriet" actress Cynthia Erivo was a dream in her ivory Atelier Versace ball gown. The dress was a work of art, complete with a bustier and operatic ball skirt. The singer and actress topped off the elaborate look with diamonds on every finger.
Also bringing out the bling, Janelle Monáe made her grand entrance in an embellished Ralph Lauren Collection creation. The hooded gown was covered in nearly 170,000 Swarovski crystals and took 600 hours to make.
Sandra Oh went all-out with her dramatic Elie Saab gown. The "Killing Eve" actress walked the Oscars red carpet in the extravagant number, which featured tulle floral buds on the shoulders and hemline, a bow-tied waist and sparkles all around.
Brad Pitt may have been awarded an Oscar for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," but Williams just couldn't resist the actor for his classic elegant red carpet style. The star wore a simple black Brioni tux with velvet jacket, bow tie and Fred Leighton jewels.
At the annual Vanity Fair Oscar party, Chrissy Teigen stunned in a sea foam green gown. The sexy number had a low neckline and dangerously high slit, but was paired with a matching cape that had intricate braid details.
Vanessa Hudgens also turned heads at the after-party, wearing a regal purple Vera Wang halter gown. The silk number had long, billowing attachments over the actress' shoulders, which she had an incredible time playing with as she walked the red carpet.