Christopher Plummer, Academy Award winner known for 'The Sound of Music,' dies at 91

Christopher Plummer, the legendary Academy Award-winning actor whose career spanned decades and included roles in "The Sound of Music" and "All the Money in the World," has died, his manager announced Friday. He was 91."Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager of 46 years said in a statement. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.Plummer passed at his home in Connecticut, with Elaine Taylor, his wife and true best friend for 53 years by his side, Pitt said.