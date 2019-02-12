Classical events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Noree Chamber Soloists: Music From Vienna

Emerging Composers and Henry Threadgill Reading Workshop Concert

ACMP 2019 Livestream Masterclass

Looking to unwind to some classical music? From a performance by the Noree Chamber Soloists to a live-streamed recital, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of orchestral and chamber music.---The Walter Bruno Auditorium will be hosting the Noree Chamber Soloists, a collective of New York musicians, alongside solo cellist Timothy Eddy this Wednesday. The performance will include operatic compositions by Vienna-based composers Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert.Wednesday, February 13, 7:30-8:45 p.m.Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave.Free (16 and younger); Free (Suggested $10 Donation); $25 (General Online). More ticket options available.Join the S.E.M. Ensemble's annual composers workshop concert this Wednesday. The program features a culmination of the participant's work, including a performance ofby Henry Threadgill andbaritone vocalist Thomas Buckner.Wednesday, February 13, 8-11 p.m.Willow Place Auditorium, 26 Willow PlaceFreeStudent quartets from the Chamber Music Center of New York and Face the Music at the Kaufman Music Center will be performing in a two-hour, live-streamed masterclass at the National Opera Center this Saturday.The program includes Debussy'sand Marcelo Zarvos'Saturday, February 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.Marc Scorca Hall At National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave.Free