Classical events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Noree Chamber Soloists: Music From Vienna
The Walter Bruno Auditorium will be hosting the Noree Chamber Soloists, a collective of New York musicians, alongside solo cellist Timothy Eddy this Wednesday. The performance will include operatic compositions by Vienna-based composers Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Where: Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave.
Price: Free (16 and younger); Free (Suggested $10 Donation); $25 (General Online). More ticket options available.
Emerging Composers and Henry Threadgill Reading Workshop Concert
Join the S.E.M. Ensemble's annual composers workshop concert this Wednesday. The program features a culmination of the participant's work, including a performance of The Arab Apocalypse IV by Henry Threadgill andbaritone vocalist Thomas Buckner.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Willow Place Auditorium, 26 Willow Place
Price: Free
ACMP 2019 Livestream Masterclass
Student quartets from the Chamber Music Center of New York and Face the Music at the Kaufman Music Center will be performing in a two-hour, live-streamed masterclass at the National Opera Center this Saturday.
The program includes Debussy's Quartet in G Minor opus 10, Movement 1 and Marcelo Zarvos' Nepomuk's Dances I - Arrival, Movement 1.
When: Saturday, February 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Marc Scorca Hall At National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave.
Price: Free
