ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Classical events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Photo: Jan Střecha/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to unwind to some classical music? From a performance by the Noree Chamber Soloists to a live-streamed recital, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of orchestral and chamber music.

---

Noree Chamber Soloists: Music From Vienna





The Walter Bruno Auditorium will be hosting the Noree Chamber Soloists, a collective of New York musicians, alongside solo cellist Timothy Eddy this Wednesday. The performance will include operatic compositions by Vienna-based composers Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Where: Bruno Walter Auditorium, 111 Amsterdam Ave.
Price: Free (16 and younger); Free (Suggested $10 Donation); $25 (General Online). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Emerging Composers and Henry Threadgill Reading Workshop Concert





Join the S.E.M. Ensemble's annual composers workshop concert this Wednesday. The program features a culmination of the participant's work, including a performance of The Arab Apocalypse IV by Henry Threadgill andbaritone vocalist Thomas Buckner.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 8-11 p.m.
Where: Willow Place Auditorium, 26 Willow Place
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ACMP 2019 Livestream Masterclass




Student quartets from the Chamber Music Center of New York and Face the Music at the Kaufman Music Center will be performing in a two-hour, live-streamed masterclass at the National Opera Center this Saturday.

The program includes Debussy's Quartet in G Minor opus 10, Movement 1 and Marcelo Zarvos' Nepomuk's Dances I - Arrival, Movement 1.

When: Saturday, February 16, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Where: Marc Scorca Hall At National Opera Center, 330 Seventh Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
