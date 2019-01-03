humbled and excited as all hell @coachella 🌵 thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 3, 2019

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its 2019 lineup, which includes big names such as Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande - both announced as headliners.The music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends set for April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21.Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will headline both weekends.Other famous artists expected to perform include Janelle Monae, Diplo, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Khalid and Zedd. For the full lineup,Passes for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on