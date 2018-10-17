Community and culture events worth seeking out in New York City this week

Home To Harlem Talks: Gwendolyn Bennett

Looking to get out into the community this week?From a talk honoring Harlem Renaissance writer Gwendolyn Bennett to a historical cemetery tour, there's plenty to do when it comes to educational and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---The Home to Harlem Talks series is hosting a conversation with Belinda Wheeler and Louis J. Parascandola, co-editors of the recent bookBennett was an artist, writer and journalist who was a contemporary of Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston. She was a leading figure of the Harlem Renaissance with a particular focus on black women's rights.Wednesday, October 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, 515 Malcolm X Blvd.FreeThe Gay Latino Collective is organizing a panel discussion on the housing challenges facing LGBTQ seniors, with Karen Haycox (CEO, Habitat for Humanity New York City), Ritchie Torres (Council Member, 15th Council District in the Bronx), Michael Adams (CEO, SAGE) and more.Wednesday, October 17, 7-9 p.m.Leslie-Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, 26 Wooster St.FreeThe Explorers Club is hosting a screening of Michele Westmorland's filmAmerican artist Caroline Mytinger, who visited Melanesia in the 1920s and documented the lives and culture of the people who lived there in oil paintings, sketches and ethnographic material, inspired contemporary Papua New Guinean portrait artist Jeffry Feeger to connect with modern Melanesians in discussion of their past, present and future.Thursday, October 18, 6-9 p.m.The Explorers Club, 46 E. 70th St.$5 (Student Admission (valid ID required at door)); $10 (Club Member Admission); $25 (General Admission)This trolley tour of the Green-Wood historic cemetery focuses on dastardly and daring women of the nineteenth century, such as Fanny White (a New York City courtesan and brothel manager), Emma Cunningham (alleged murderer of society dentist Harvey Burdell), and Dublin-born Kitty Terry (casino hostess and part of a menage a trois with two con men).Saturday, October 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Green-Wood, 500 25th St.$25