Arts & Entertainment

Composer Alan Menken achieves EGOT with Daytime Emmy win

NEW YORK -- Composer Alan Menken joins an elite club, becoming the 16th ever EGOT winner.

The final piece of the puzzle came Sunday when Menken won the Daytime Emmy for "Best Original Song."

The award-winning tune was featured in Disney Channel's "Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure."

Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys, and also a Tony for best original score in "Newsies."

Disney, the parent company of this station, congratulated Menken on his new EGOT status.



EGOT WINNERS
Richard Rodgers
Helen Hayes
Rita Moreno
John Gielgud
Audrey Hepburn
Marvin Hamlisch
Johnathan Tunick
Mel Brooks
Mike Nichols

Whoopi Goldberg
Scott Rudin
Robert Lopez
John Legend
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Tim Rice
Alan Menken
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydaytime emmy awards
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat: Con Ed urges conservation, NYC tries to keep cool
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
16-year-old killed, 2 other teens injured in shooting in Brooklyn
Trump says he won't throw out first pitch at Yankees game
Video shows man smashing NYPD vehicle window
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
Happy reunion with NYC EMS worker, family amid pandemic
Show More
Bayonne business sells winning Mega Millions ticket
Family members won't give tributes on stage at 9/11 memorial
Man sought in attempted rape in Queens park in broad daylight
Regis Philbin's regular table at CT restaurant empty to honor legend
Arrest after woman struck, killed in Jersey City
More TOP STORIES News