ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Georgia Shreve premieres first musical piece at Carnegie Hall

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on musical composer Georgia Shreve.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Imagine watching a season pass in a matter of moments: good weather turns bad in the blink of an eye, day turns to night - in a few seconds. That's the experience music lovers will have at Carnegie Hall next month.

Sight and sound merge as summer runs its course over just a few minutes of music. The presentation "sort of brings more meaning to it, brings it to life, gives it a more vivid feeling," composer Georgia Shreve said. As a young mother of three boys, Shreve decided to pursue a dream from her own childhood and become a composer.

Her piano concerto, which is heard as part of "Four Seasons," was first played at Carnegie Hall two years ago.

"Halstead Welles, the video artist, was in the audience, and he approached me and said let's do something together," Shreve said.

"Four Seasons" is the result. Shot at various terraces around the city using time-lapse photography, it is a method in which still photos are taken at a lower frequency. When strung together, time seems to move faster, or "lapse."

"They (the cameras) were here all summer," Shreve said outside her apartment. "We had eight on the front of the terrace and six here to the side, and they capture everything."

The still images are shown one after the other and synchronized to Shreve's music.

"The compression of all these moments on beautiful terraces of the seasons has integrated so perfectly with the piano concerto that you really feel that the piano notes are moving the season along," Shreve said.

Shreve has found beauty in the concrete jungle and wants to share that with all of us.

"I'd like my work to offer up a sense of hope and promise in these difficult times," she said. "It's very positive. It's optimistic and that's what I am trying to convey."

"Four Seasons" is just one of three works to be performed May 17 at Carnegie Hall by The Manhattan Contemporary Chamber Ensemble. Tickets can be purchased here.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentclassical musicentertainmentsandy kenyonmusicMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News