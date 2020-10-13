Arts & Entertainment

Conchata Ferrell, who played Berta on "Two and a Half Men," dies at 77

Conchata Ferrell arrives at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Conchata Ferrell, best known for her role as the acerbic housekeeper Berta on "Two and a Half Men," has died at age 77.

Ferrell died surrounded by family Monday of complications following a cardiac arrest.

Ferrell had a decades-long career on stage, television and film. But it was her role on the 12-year run of the popular sitcom that brought her two Emmy Award nominations and the most recognition.



Over the summer as news emerged of Ferrell's heart attack, her many costars from over the years wished her well and praised her talents.

"She was a light. A beautiful spirit," Viola Davis tweeted in July.

Ferrell was also nominated for an Emmy in 1992 for her supporting role as attorney Susan Bloom on the drama "L.A. Law."

She appeared in films such as "Network," "Erin Brockovich" and "Mr. Deeds" and shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Hot L Baltimore," and "Matlock."

Developing: This story will be updated.
