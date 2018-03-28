ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed in car

Actor Corey Feldman said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized after being attacked in his car Tuesday evening at an intersection in Tarzana, California, the actor and authorities said.

On Twitter early Wednesday, Feldman said he was sitting in his vehicle when three men approached and one of them stabbed him, adding that the actor's security was distracted at the time.

One tweet included photos that apparently showed Feldman lying on a hospital bed and being examined by a medical staffer. "I'M OK!" he wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened about 10:45 p.m. and was initially reported as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Feldman and a passenger were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Reseda and Ventura boulevards when an unidentified suspect opened the car door and jabbed the actor in the abdomen, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The passenger was unharmed. A description of the weapon was not available.

Feldman then drove himself to Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, where he was listed in stable condition. The attack did not appear to have resulted in a laceration, the police spokesperson said, adding that the motive for the incident was unknown.

"I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE 'WOLFPACK' & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!" Feldman said on Twitter.

He was later released from the medical facility, according to the LAPD.

No description of the assailant was provided, and no arrests have been made.


Related Topics:
entertainmentstabbingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
