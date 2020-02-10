Oscars

Oscars 2020: Sandy Powell, costume designer, gets celebs to sign suit to auction for charity

LOS ANGELES -- A British costume designer's Oscars suit is more than just an outfit, she's getting celebrities to sign it before she auctions it off for charity.

Sandy Powell set out on this journey at the end of January.

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold

On her Instagram, she states the money raised will go to The Art Fund initiative to save Derek Jarman's Prospect Cottage in Dungeness.

Celebrities like Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Saoirse Ronan, Woody Harelson, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and Renée Zellweger have signed the designer's suit.



Powell has worn the suit to the BAFTAs in London and most recently to the 92nd Academy Awards.

RELATED: Oscar nominations: 2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

The British designer is hoping the auction will contribute to her mission to raise 3.5 million pounds which is equivalent to $3.8 million.

Jarman, an English filmmaker and artist, was Powell's mentor and friend. Money raised will help purchase and maintain his former home.

See more stories and videos on the 2020 Oscars here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarsacademy awardsfashionsuits
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar
Show More
Oscars night filled with Kobe Bryant tributes
Suspect charged with attempted murder after NYPD officers ambushed, wounded
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Rally held to show support for officers in wake of shootings
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
More TOP STORIES News