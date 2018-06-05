SANDY KENYON

Couple literally takes Tony Award to the cleaners

EMBED </>More Videos

Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon has more on the couple taking the Tony Awards to the cleaners.

By
MORRIS HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) --
When Broadway's best gather to honor themselves on Sunday night at the Tony Awards, two business owners from the Bronx will be in the crowd at Radio City Music Hall.

Yet they won't have to wait and wonder if they're going to win because the couple picked up their trophy at a special pre-show ceremony Monday evening -- meaning they were able to literally take Tony to the cleaners.

Bruce and Sarah Barish were honored for "excellence in the theater," recognized for their decades of service to the theatrical community. Among those applauding were costume designers who depend on this business to keep their creations clean.

The Morris Heights section of the Bronx is several miles -- and a world away -- from Broadway, yet the link between this dry cleaning business and The Great White Way goes back more than a hundred years.

In their office, Bruce and Sarah Barish hung posters of the many of the shows they've cleaned over the years.

Thousands of costumes from dozens of shows are picked up each week and brought to Ernest Winzer Cleaners.

They're currently cleaning some of the tailcoats from "Hamilton," but a show doesn't have to be in a hit to receive their care.

"We want everybody to feel clean and comfortable in their costume," Sarah Barish said. "I mean, they want to know that everything is going to shine, and it's going to help them perform on stage."

Bruce Barish's grandfather bought this business more than 65 years ago, and he has been working here since childhood. For more than a quarter of a century, his wife Sarah has been by his side.

This spring, she was the one who first learned the business earned a special Tony Award for excellence, and she said she was "speechless." Her husband was "pretty much blown away."

Their son, Brandon, is from the fourth generation of the family to work at this unique business.

We found him steaming outfits worn by the New York Knicks City Dancers, giving them special attention like so many of the garments, shoes and hand bags entrusted to their care.

"We have to be perfect," Bruce said. "I mean, we've picked up in snowstorms. We've picked up in hurricanes. You know, we don't miss a beat. Every day basically, the show must go on."

In the best tradition of the theater, the show must and does go on every day at Ernest Winzer cleaners. There's even a reminder sign with that slogan hanging from the ceiling, near the place where the firm's Tony will rest.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsandy kenyonbroadwaytony awardsMorris HeightsMidtownNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Academy museum a dream come true
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
'Idol' winner, boyfriend runner-up perform atop NYC landmark
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
ABC Entertainment President discusses new fall shows
More sandy kenyon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News