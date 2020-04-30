Coronavirus

Tom Hanks donates his blood plasma for COVID-19 vaccine research

The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed their positive COVID-19 diagnoses in early March.
LOS ANGELES -- Oscar-winner Tom Hanks has the reputation as one of Hollywood's true good guys. He's keeping that rep intact by donating his plasma to help others after recovering from COVID-19.

On Wednesday he shared two photos via social media of his time as a donor at UCLA. Hanks tweeted: "Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap."

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first high-profile people to contract and recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus. They recuperated while in Australia.

The couple arrived in Australia in late January on the Gold Coast, where an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann was to be shot. Hanks plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hanksvaccinescelebritycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldmedical researchresearchdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New Jersey toll rises above 6,700 lives lost
COVID-19 testing site set to open in Paterson
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Thursday night
Mayor: Unrefrigerated bodies outside funeral home 'unacceptable'
Mayor de Blasio calls Trump briefing 'magical mystery tour'
USNS Comfort departing New York City today
NYC cemeteries struggle to keep up with COVID-19 deaths
Show More
MTA expected to unveil new subway cleaning plan amid pandemic
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy to meet with President Trump
Sex assault allegation poses challenge for Biden's campaign
FAA investigates Harrison Ford after plane wrongly crosses runway
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More TOP STORIES News