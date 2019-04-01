Arts & Entertainment

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, others react to shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Nipsey Hussle watches an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

By Julianne Herrera
LOS ANGELES -- The reported death of rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his Los Angeles store has sparked an outpouring of emotion on social media.

Everyone from NBA superstars to A-list rappers is expressing condolences and grief on their various accounts.

Warriors' Stephen Curry tweeted about the shooting, right before tipoff of a game against the Hornets, before reports came out that Hussle had not survived.



LeBeon James also tweeted, but was more certain of the rapper's alleged death:



Drake, Rihanna, and countless others in the hip-hop community are responding with sadness, love, and respect.







