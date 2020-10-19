Dancers from NYC Ballet put on rooftop performances at Empire Hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6361317" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It was nice to hear music back at Lincoln Center for the first time in months.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- They were keeping the arts alive - stories above Lincoln Center.Dancers from the New York City ballet put on three performances on Sunday at the Empire Hotel Rooftop.Each show was an intimate outdoor production, with less than 30 people in the audience.Event producer Melissa Gerstein says the concept allowed ballet dancers to perform once again while maintaining social distancing guidelines."I thought it would be very clever to ballet above Lincoln Center - this is their home, so to see them dance again, and for dance to come to life in person is just thrilling," said Gerstein.The rooftop performances also helped raise money for the 'Dancers of NYCB' relief fund.----------