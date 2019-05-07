Dancing With the Stars honored at Ballet Hispanico's Carnaval Gala

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A special event was held in Manhattan Monday night celebrating the art of dance.Ballet Hispanico held its 2019 Carnaval Gala at the Plaza Hotel.The event featured origonal dance routines meant to unite and inspire, one dance at a time.The Ballet Hispánico Nuestra Inspiración Award was presented to ABC's Dancing with the Stars, for nurturing a new generation of dance lovers, inspiring people to dance, and showcasing dance in all of its diversity.Lourdes Lopez, the Artistic Director of Miami City Ballet, was honored with a lifetime achievement award from Ballet Hispanico.Lopez was honored for her historic career as a Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, along with her extraordinary artistic leadership in the classical dance world.Proceeds from the event, which totaled over $1.1 million last year, will underwrite Company performances, School of Dance scholarships, and Community Arts Partnerships programs that engage audiences, students, and communities in New York City, across the United States, and around the world."Ballet Hispánico is deeply honored to celebrate Lourdes Lopez and Dancing with the Stars," said Board Chair Kate Lear, "We celebrate Lourdes' immense contribution to dance as an artist and artistic director, and the incredible influence of Dancing with the Stars in providing an international platform for Latin social dance and all dance forms."----------