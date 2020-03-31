Coronavirus

Disneyland's Dapper Dans bring Disney magic with at-home harmonizing performance

ANAHEIM, California -- While the Disneyland Resort remains closed, the Dapper Dans are bringing a little Disney magic to fans online during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the Main Street, USA singers united from their homes to make an online singing video with all-time favorite "When You Wish Upon a Star," an original song for Walt Disney's 1940 adaptation of Pinocchio.

The Disney singers are spread out throughout cities in California, like Long Beach, Murrieta, Yorba Linda and Huntington Beach, but come even as far as Texas.

The Main Street barbershop singers say they look forward to seeing fans soon, but meanwhile they'll keep charming audiences with joy-filled tunes.

You can request their next song on the Disney Parks Blog online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentorange countyanaheimentertainmentsingingdisneycoronavirusdisneylandmusiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N-95s
Empire State building salutes medical, emergency workers
An inside look at battling coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital
Special Olympics canceled in NY due to coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temporary hospitals opening as NYC toll surpasses 900
USNS Comfort to begin accepting non-COVID-19 patients
Field hospital opening in Central Park
AccuWeather: Cloudy and chilly
1,200 dead in NY and worst is yet to come, Cuomo warns
Special Olympics canceled in NY due to coronavirus
An inside look at battling coronavirus at Brookdale Hospital
Show More
Business fined $25K for allegedly selling fake N-95s
NYC man allegedly coughs on FBI agents, claims he has COVID-19
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
Tragedy at nursing home among latest NJ deaths
8 dead of coronavirus at New Jersey nursing home
More TOP STORIES News