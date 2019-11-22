Arts & Entertainment

David Giuntoli has 'A Million Little Things' to love about working on ABC drama

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Actor David Giuntoli plays the resident bad boy on ABC's "A Million Little Things." "Faithful husband" are two words you wouldn't use to describe him. In person, David is charming and funny and certainly interesting to interview. Although his alter ego has definitely had his share of uncomfortable moments.

"When I read the pilot, he was the most charming guy. He was great," said Giuntoli. "And then the last couple pages, I'm like, 'Oh my God, he philanders with his best friend's, who then kills himself, wife. How's he gonna be likeable?' Answer in short? He's not."

On screen, there has been plenty of drama.

"Watching Grace Park, who plays Katherine Saville, my wife on the show, is like watching "The Passion of the Christ." They make this woman suffer!" said Giuntoli.

But when it comes to what's behind-the-scenes... no drama at all!

"It's very hard to get a job when you're an actor. It's really rare to be on a show that you enjoy," said Giuntoli. "We all enjoy our show and I think we're all old enough to know that we're in a kind of a precious position."

"A Million Little Things" airs Thursday nights on ABC.
