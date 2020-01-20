Arts & Entertainment

Folk singer David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida

Folk singer-songwriter David Olney died on Saturday after suffering an apparent heart attack during a performance in Florida, according to a statement on his website. He was 71.

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival, shared his passing on Facebook saying:

"Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and shut his eyes," Rigby wrote. "Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say we needed to revive him. Doctors in the audience and 30A folks were all working so hard to get him to come to."


Olney's website describes him as a key member of Nashville's music community. He moved to Nashville after studying English at the University of North Carolina.

The website says his music was recorded by other notable musicians such as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Olney is survived by his wife and two children, according to the statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnashvillefloridafloridauncmusic newsobituaryfolk music
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire
Kansas City Chiefs to face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
Woman dragged into alley, raped in Queens
SAG Awards 2020: List of winners
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Show More
2 police officers killed in Hawaii shooting
Journalist recalls shadowing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for two weeks
SAG Awards 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' wins big
Locust outbreak, most serious in 25 years, hits Africa
Rescue dogs escort bridal party down the aisle at wedding
More TOP STORIES News