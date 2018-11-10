MOVIES

'Die Hard' coming back to theaters

EMBED </>More Videos

'Die Hard' coming back to theaters. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

The original "Die Hard" is coming back to theaters.

The popular film, which is widely considered to be the best Christmas action movie ever, is blasting back onto the big screen.

It's to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release.

The Bruce Willis movie will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, November 14th.

You can see the movie at several locations in our area. Click here to find a theater near you.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIES
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Sisters run 'Amok!' in wickedly fun 'Hocus Pocus'-themed photoshoot
Check out this 'Back to the Future'-inspired kids' Halloween costume
More movies
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
Paramount Ranch set used for 'Westworld' destroyed by Woolsey Fire
Sandy Kenyon: The Grinch is 'not such a bad guy' in new film
Mickey Mouse arrives in New York City!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 dead after wrong-way motorcycle crash in Queens
Firefighter fired after suggesting migrant 'hunting season'
NJ shop owner accused of sexually assaulting child in store
Man attacks, robs woman inside Midtown restaurant
2 wanted after man slashed in face in Manhattan
9 dead in massive Northern California wildfire
2 killed in SoCal fire that's doubled in size
Man shoved onto subway tracks in Lower Manhattan
Show More
5 injured, including officers, in Bronx manhole explosion
FDA to propose menthol cigarette ban
Woman charged with spitting on Muslim family in Jersey City
NYC food trucks to soon get letter grades like restaurants
Congresswoman-elect Ocasio-Cortez says she can't afford DC apartment
More News