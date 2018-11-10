'Die Hard' coming back to theaters

The original "Die Hard" is coming back to theaters.
The popular film, which is widely considered to be the best Christmas action movie ever, is blasting back onto the big screen.
It's to mark the 30th anniversary of the film's release.
The Bruce Willis movie will play in more than 700 theaters Sunday and again on Wednesday, November 14th.
You can see the movie at several locations in our area. Click here to find a theater near you.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie news
entertainmentmoviesmovie theatermovie news