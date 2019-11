Disney+ to celebrate launch with fun and freebies in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As part of the launch celebration on Tuesday, Disney+ will host an all-day "Plus Up Your Day" in Midtown Manhattan and across the country with special "plus up" partner offers and treats.A glass streaming cube will be available near Bryant Park between 42nd and 43rd Streets for people to stream their Disney favorites on enabled tablets.The fun starts at 8:00 a.m.There will also be a truck with a 12-foot LED screen streaming Disney content and handing out Disney-themed snacks including free coffee, hot cocoa, special Simpsons-style donuts and Disney+ cookies.Tony Hale, who voices Forky in "Toy Story 4" and the new Disney+ show " Forky Asks A Question ," will make an appearance.Musicians will also fill the air with the most loved music in the Disney+ library from "The Simpsons" to "Star Wars" as they pop up around the city.Disney is also joining forces with partners for NYC-specific giveaways:LYFT: Use app promo code "DISNEYPLUS" to claim one of thousands of free rides, nationwide.URBANSTEMS: Buy one of our select bouquets and Disney+ will double the flowers.CITIBIKE: Use promo code "DISNEYPLUS" in the Citi Bike mobile app for a free Single Trip pass.RESY: Reserve a table via Resy and Disney+ will be picking up the tab for 100 diners (up to $150).ROW HOUSE: Disney+ takes over the NYC studios to offer a day of free rowing classes.BIG GAY ICE CREAM: Swing by on the way home (4pm - Close) for a free sweet treat on Disney+.