Disney+ to celebrate launch with fun and freebies in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As part of the launch celebration on Tuesday, Disney+ will host an all-day "Plus Up Your Day" in Midtown Manhattan and across the country with special "plus up" partner offers and treats.

A glass streaming cube will be available near Bryant Park between 42nd and 43rd Streets for people to stream their Disney favorites on enabled tablets.

The fun starts at 8:00 a.m.

There will also be a truck with a 12-foot LED screen streaming Disney content and handing out Disney-themed snacks including free coffee, hot cocoa, special Simpsons-style donuts and Disney+ cookies.

Tony Hale, who voices Forky in "Toy Story 4" and the new Disney+ show "Forky Asks A Question," will make an appearance.

Musicians will also fill the air with the most loved music in the Disney+ library from "The Simpsons" to "Star Wars" as they pop up around the city.

Disney is also joining forces with partners for NYC-specific giveaways:

NATIONAL OFFERS
LYFT: Use app promo code "DISNEYPLUS" to claim one of thousands of free rides, nationwide.
URBANSTEMS: Buy one of our select bouquets and Disney+ will double the flowers.
NYC ONLY OFFERS
CITIBIKE: Use promo code "DISNEYPLUS" in the Citi Bike mobile app for a free Single Trip pass.

RESY: Reserve a table via Resy and Disney+ will be picking up the tab for 100 diners (up to $150).
ROW HOUSE: Disney+ takes over the NYC studios to offer a day of free rowing classes.
BIG GAY ICE CREAM: Swing by on the way home (4pm - Close) for a free sweet treat on Disney+.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.
