movie news

Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as 'dark,' 'playful' Maleficent

Moviegoers can look forward to a "dark...playful" Maleficent when "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters later this year, according to star Angelina Jolie.

Disney dropped a special look at the upcoming film on Wednesday in which the cast talks about the title character, hailing her as a "force of nature."

"Maleficent is a character people used to think of as one thing and now we know more of who she is," Jolie explains in the video. "In this film, we pose the question: Are we all good? Are we all bad?"

"She's just otherworldly. It takes your breath away," added Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Queen Ingrith.

Discussing Jolie's performance, co-star Sam Riley said she "has that aurora and charisma" in her portrayal of Maleficent.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the new trailer for ''Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,'' which dropped on July 8.



In "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," the plot thickens around the story of the horned fairy and Princess Aurora, which Disney explored like never before in 2014's "Maleficent."

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" hits theaters in the United States on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodangelina joliemovie newsdisneymaleficent
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel drops new trailer
MOVIE NEWS
30 Days of Disney movies coming to Freeform in September
Director Steven Spielberg gets key to Paterson, NJ
'Lady and the Tramp' and other trailers released during Disney's D23 Expo
D23 2019 Expo: All announcements from Disney fan event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe thunderstorms warning
Cops: Estranged husband arrested again in Jennifer Dulos case
LIVE | Dorian moves toward US; rescues underway in Bahamas
Boy gives up Disney trip to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
NJ hospital leads fight against opioid crisis
Police: Woman held against her will at ex's CT home for 2 days
Missing child reported kidnapped found dead in Pennsylvania
Show More
de Blasio's presidential bid may be nearing an end
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
NJ man accused of using online dating to scam $2M from victims
NY district postpones 1st day of school after cyber threat
Transit boss: No plea deals for man who menaced bus driver
More TOP STORIES News