Star-studded 'Disney Family Singalong' returns to ABC for Mother's Day

"The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will air on ABC this Mother's Day, with Ryan Seacrest returning as host and all-new star-studded performances.

Who's ready for more Disney magic?

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing families to follow along with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.



Nearly 13 million people tuned in for the first singalong, which aired April 16 and featured enchanting performances from Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth, Michael Bublé, John Stamos and many more.

The reprise's celebrity lineup will be announced on a later date.

Like the previous special, "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" will raise awareness about Feeding America's vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America's COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.

Watch "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" Sunday, May 10, at 7|6 c on ABC.

