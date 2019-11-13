Disney Plus hits 10 million subscribers in 1 day

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
Disney's mix of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, classic animated films and new series appears to be a hit out of the gate after its launch on Tuesday. Click here to learn more about the list of content available on Disney+.
Disney has invested billions in its streaming service, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year after a 7-day free trial. Customers of some Verizon wireless and home-internet plans were offered a year free.
Disney didn't break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly. Some analysts thought it would take Disney a year to reach 10 million subscribers.
Netflix has garnered 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.
Disney+ is available in the United States for $6.99/month or $69.99/year. Viewers also have the option of purchasing a $12.99/month bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu. Click here to learn more about signing up for Disney+.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
