ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney princesses assemble for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

The new "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2" trailer is here. (wreckitralph/Twitter)

A brand new trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 has hit the world wide web.


Ralph, voiced by John C. Riley, and Vanellope von Schweetz, voiced by Sarah Silverman, are back at it again, this time leaving Litwak's video arcade to explore the world of the internet. The movie also features the voices of Taraji P Henson, Alan Tudyk, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Ed O'Neill.

The new trailer features Vanellope encountering all the Disney princesses arguing her case that she is indeed a princess herself.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 hits theaters Nov. 21, 2018.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsdisneymoviecartoon
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News